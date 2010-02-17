Patrick Reilly of IP Society Interviews California Biotech Law Blog’s Kristie Prinz
Written by Kristie Prinz on Wednesday, February 17th, 2010
I recently sat down with IP Society’s Patrick Reilly to discuss intellectual property licensing and what start-ups seeking legal counsel need to know about intellectual property licensing. The focus of the interview was on technology licensing, particularly in the software area, rather than biotechnology licensing, but I wanted to bring it to the attention of blog readers, since the interview may be of interest to many of you.
Category: Biotech Blog in the News