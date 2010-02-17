 

Patrick Reilly of IP Society Interviews California Biotech Law Blog’s Kristie Prinz

I recently sat down with IP Society’s Patrick Reilly to discuss intellectual property licensing and what start-ups seeking legal counsel need to know about intellectual property licensing.  The focus of the interview was on technology licensing, particularly in the software area, rather than biotechnology licensing, but I wanted to bring it to the attention of blog readers, since the interview may be of interest to many of you.

Click here to view the video.


