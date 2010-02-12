 

Kristie Prinz Interviewed by Technology Transfer Tactics on Issue of Whether Poster Presentations Jeopardize a TTO’s Commercialization Efforts

Written by on Friday, February 12th, 2010

Technology Transfer Tactics recently interviewed me on the issue of whether poster presentations jeopardize a tech transfer office’s commercialization efforts.

I wanted to share the interview because the article raised some interesting questions.  Of course, universities have long been dealing with the challenges of having to reconcile the competing interests of the educational/research institution’s desire to publish and provide educational opportunities to students vs. the intellectual property protection/commercialization goals of a tech transfer office.  However, this article addressed a unique aspect of that conflict, which I think will be of interest to blog readers.


Category: Biotech Blog in the News, University Tech Transfer

