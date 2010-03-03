 

California Biotech Law Blog Named to List of Top 50 Biotech Blogs

Written by on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2010

Medicareer has named the California Biotech Law Blog to be on its list of Top 50 Biotech Blogs.

The California Biotech Law Blog joins  a number of well-regarded publications, which also made the list such as the  In Vivo Blog and the  BioHealth Investor.  The list also includes a number of blogs that I have not previously come across, which we at the California Biotech Law Blog look forward to checking out.

The California Biotech Law Blog thanks  Emily Johnston of Medicareer for letting us know that we were included on this list!  It is an honor to be recognized among so many other biotech publications on the Internet.


Category: Biotech Blog in the News

© 2008-2015 The Prinz Law Office. All rights reserved.

The Prinz Law Office | Silicon Valley, CA | Los Angeles, CA | Orange County, CA | San Diego, CA | Atlanta, GA | Tel: 1.800.884.2124

Mailing Address: 117 Bernal Rd., Suite 70-110, San Jose, CA 95119; Silicon Valley Office: San Jose- 2033 Gateway Place, Suite 500, San Jose, CA 95110 (408)884-2854; Los Angeles Office: 3110 Main St., Building C, Santa Monica, CA 90405 (310)907-9218; Orange County Office: 100 Spectrum Center Drive, 9th Floor, Irvine, CA 92618 (949)236-6777; San Diego Office: 4455 Murphy Canyon Road, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92123 (619)354-2727 Atlanta Office: 1000 Parkwood Circle, Suite 900, Atlanta, Georgia 30339 (404)479-2470

Biotech Transactions Lawyer & Attorney: Serving Silicon Valley, San Jose, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange County, Irvine, Anaheim, Santa Monica, Silicon Beach, Atlanta. Licensed in California and Georgia.