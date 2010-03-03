Medicareer has named the California Biotech Law Blog to be on its list of Top 50 Biotech Blogs.

The California Biotech Law Blog joins a number of well-regarded publications, which also made the list such as the In Vivo Blog and the BioHealth Investor. The list also includes a number of blogs that I have not previously come across, which we at the California Biotech Law Blog look forward to checking out.

The California Biotech Law Blog thanks Emily Johnston of Medicareer for letting us know that we were included on this list! It is an honor to be recognized among so many other biotech publications on the Internet.