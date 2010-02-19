TheScitechLawyer Profiles California Biotech Law Blog’s Kristie Prinz
Written by Kristie Prinz on Friday, February 19th, 2010
I was recently interviewed by Clara Cottrell of TheScitechLawyer regarding the challenges of building a law firm and my advice for lawyers who are trying to build firms or even just simply build careers in these difficult economic times.
To read the article in full, please click here:
http://prinzlawoffice.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/01/scitechprofilekristieprinz1.pdf.
