 

TheScitechLawyer Profiles California Biotech Law Blog’s Kristie Prinz

Written by on Friday, February 19th, 2010

I was recently interviewed by Clara Cottrell of TheScitechLawyer regarding the challenges of building a law firm and my advice for lawyers who are trying to build firms or even just simply build careers in these difficult economic times.

To read the article in full, please click here:

http://prinzlawoffice.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/01/scitechprofilekristieprinz1.pdf.


Category: Biotech Blog in the News

© 2008-2015 The Prinz Law Office. All rights reserved.

The Prinz Law Office | Silicon Valley, CA | Los Angeles, CA | Orange County, CA | San Diego, CA | Atlanta, GA | Tel: 1.800.884.2124

Mailing Address: 117 Bernal Rd., Suite 70-110, San Jose, CA 95119; Silicon Valley Office: San Jose- 2033 Gateway Place, Suite 500, San Jose, CA 95110 (408)884-2854; Los Angeles Office: 3110 Main St., Building C, Santa Monica, CA 90405 (310)907-9218; Orange County Office: 100 Spectrum Center Drive, 9th Floor, Irvine, CA 92618 (949)236-6777; San Diego Office: 4455 Murphy Canyon Road, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92123 (619)354-2727 Atlanta Office: 1000 Parkwood Circle, Suite 900, Atlanta, Georgia 30339 (404)479-2470

Biotech Transactions Lawyer & Attorney: Serving Silicon Valley, San Jose, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange County, Irvine, Anaheim, Santa Monica, Silicon Beach, Atlanta. Licensed in California and Georgia.