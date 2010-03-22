Well, unless you have spent the last few weeks stranded on a desert island, you probably know that yesterday was the big health care vote. As expected, the Democratic majority in the House passed the health care reform bill–despite the fact that the bill was vigorously opposed by a large percentage of the American public.

While the legal battle challenging the constitutionality of the law is just getting started and is likely to continue for some time, the biotech industry is just starting to process what yesterday’s vote will mean for its industry.

BIO, the biotech industry organization, released a statement on the vote yesterday, which took a decidedly positive tone. In support of its position, BIO cited three key benefits of the bill:

The bill provides hope for Americans living with debilitating diseases. The bill created a pathway to enable the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to approve biosimilars. The bill included a Therapeutic Discovery Project Tax Credit, which is designed to provide financial relief to some biotech companies that are suffering in tight credit markets.

Why was BIO so positive about this legislation?

Well, the remarks suggest that BIO is happy with several of the carrots that were thrown at the industry in this bill: biosimilar legislation and a tax credit for biotech companies.

Noticeably absent in the BIO statement, however, was any statement to the effect that health care reform will advance the biotech industry in any way. Instead, the only reference made to reform itself was that it will bring “hope” to Americans suffering from diseases. Is this an oversight on BIO’s part? In my opinion, no.

While there is no doubt that most biotech industry members applaud the idea of providing health care to all Americans, and you can certainly say that reform will increase the potential customer base for biotech products, it is a definite stretch to say that this reform bill will prove beneficial in any way to the biotech industry. How could it? Any enterpreneur in the biotech space knows that the U.S. market has always been the most lucrative due to compensation issues–the U.S. consumer finances the world’s drug development costs. What happens when you impose drug price controls, which are inevitable in government-controlled health care? It doesn’t take an expert to see that the world’s most lucrative market will become a lot less lucrative. It will become like most of the other markets in the world, which have price controls, too. This kind of change will inevitably impact entrepreneurship in the biotech space. Launching a biotech company requires huge risk and tremendous investment capital. Will the capital be there when the huge potential payoff is not? It will take a huge amount of increased business to make up for the loss of revenues in the U.S. market due to price controls. Will what is left be enough to encourage drug development?

While the answer to that question is still unclear, I think it is a safe bet that true entrepreneurs will find away to adapt to the new realities of the market. Many entrepreneurs–me included–have had to do this in the past year to survive the recession. I have adjusted my business model completely to deal with the new realities of the legal market, and I think it is a safe bet that many other small businesses who survive this recession will have done the same thing for their markets. I am sure that there will be biotech entrepreneurs who can adjust their business models to the new realities of the U.S. market after the passage of this bill as well.

Having said this, there is no question that this bill is going to have an impact on the industry. Change is coming to biotech–and it may not be the kind of change that members of the biotech industry wanted.

So, what about the carrots that got thrown into this bill for the industry? What kind of impact will those carrots have on the industry?

Well, the tax credit may be beneficial to some companies, but my guess is that it will have a minimal impact on struggling companies who are unable to land the capital they need to survive this recession. It seems a stretch to say that a tax credit is going to “save and create thousands of jobs across our nation” as the BIO statement claims. A tax credit only helps if you are generating revenue to pay taxes with, and many stuggling biotechs likely need investment capital more than they need a tax credit at this point in time.

As for the biosimilars piece to the legislation, this topic has been heavily debated for some time and remains controversial. It is legislation that is going to benefit some companies at the expense of other companies, so it is difficult to say it really will “benefit” biotech. The legislation will benefit companies seeking to manufacture biosimilars at the expense of the brand. The California Biotech Law Blog will explore this issue in more detail in a separate blog entry. The bottom line is that BIO is supporting the legislation simply because it creates a pathway for the approval of biosimilars, which previously did not exist, and BIO is taking the position that this is the right decision for biotech.

All in all, the impact of this bill on biotech is one that may be debated and evaluated in the months to come. The California Biotech Law Blog will continue to follow the developments as they unfold.

